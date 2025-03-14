Morris Hospital and YMCA Nutrition Seminar Focuses on Building Muscle

March 13, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are teaming up to offer a free nutrition seminar, “How to Build Muscle with Protein Intake,” on Wednesday, March 26, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris. The program is open to the community.

During the seminar, a Morris Hospital registered dietitian will discuss the importance of protein intake and provide examples of foods that are rich in protein, with a focus on gaining muscle and weight.

Nutrition seminars led by Morris Hospital dietitians are offered monthly at the YMCA to provide the knowledge and tools needed to make lasting, healthy changes in eating habits. The seminars are free and open to the community. Community members can register for the entire series or choose the topics of interest.

To register, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.