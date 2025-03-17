The Livingston County Concert Association in Pontiac, Iliinois is excited to present the folk stylings of Admiral Radio on April 8th at 7pm. South Carolina-based duo Coty Hoover and Becca Smith create a unique Americana blend rooted in traditional styles that also touches the heartstrings of the modern-day listener.

Named for the 1941 wooden Admiral brand radio they found while vintage hunting, ironically, they later found out Becca’s grandfather had been a leading Admiral salesman in South Carolina. Inspired by the simpler era that gathered families around their radio, this husband-and-wife team weaves threads of country, folk and roots music together to create a nostalgic sonic tapestry evoking homespun comfort. Featuring guitar, banjo and ukulele while accompanying their lush and effortless vocal harmony, this couple and their timeless sound are a match for audiences of all ages.