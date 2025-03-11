March 10 – The Lady Mavericks took on the Lockport Taft 19-3 team and defeated them in 2 matches 25-19 & 25-19. Girls have been getting stronger each game & have all been contributing greatly!!

Leading Scorers include…

Cat Collet: 10 service points, 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 block, 4 assists.

Kenley Kruger: 10 service points, 4 aces, 3 digs.

Allie Prohaska: 7 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill & 1 dig.

Laci Bryant: Had an amazing night on defense with 8 digs, 7 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill.

Maisie Hunt: 4 service points, 2 digs, 2 kills.

Gianna D’Amico: 3 service points, 2 kills.

Lyla Wilkinson: 2 kills.

Kayla Cole: 2 digs.

This leaves their overall record 18-1.

MVK Girls 7th Grade Volleyball Sectional Champs

Front Left to Right: Gianna D’Amico, Allie Prohaska, Laci Bryant, Harper Simmons.

Back Left to Right: Head Coach Macy McDowell, Harper Helland, Lyla Wilkinson, Cat Collet, Maisie Hunt, Kenley Kruger, Kayla Cole, and Assistant Coach Alanna Reeder.

MVK 7th Grade Girls Volleyball Coaches

Left to Right: Assistant Coach Alanna Reeder and Head Coach Macy McDowell.