Joliet Slammers Announce 2025 Single Game Tickets, New Ticket Packages, and A Lucky Ticket Special Now On Sale

Single game Slammers tickets on sale now along with can’t miss ticket packages

JOLIET, IL – The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce that single game tickets are now on sale to the general public online, over the phone and at the Slammers box office.

As the Slammers’ have been gearing up for the season on the field, they have expanded their ticket offerings off the field, with new packages you don’t want to miss!

“Our ticket sales team couldn’t just watch all of the new food options and promotions come out without joining in…and they nailed it. Want to come to Princess night? There’s a plan for that. A fan of fireworks? There’s a plan for that. A ballpark food connoisseur? There’s a plan for that!” said EVP, Sales and Marketing, Night Train Veeck. “We know there’s all different kinds of ways to enjoy a Slammers game, and we wanted to make sure our fans had some brand new ones to come out to the ballpark for some affordable, family fun!”

Swinging into a new era, the Slammers bring fans three new ways to come out and enjoy a Slammers game:

All You Can Swing Ticket Package: An all inclusive food and drink package that can be purchased with any main concourse or lawn seat. The menu includes a variety of your favorite ballpark food, water, soda, seltzers and beer, running from gates open until the start of the 7th inning. Single game All You Can Swing reserved tickets start at just $59 per person and Groups of 10 or more start at $57. You don’t want to miss out on the best all inclusive deal in town!

Family 4-Pack: Looking to bring your family out to the ballpark and want a great value? Our Family 4-Pack is the deal for you! For just $77, you receive 4 reserved tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 soft drinks for any Slammers home game during the 2025 season.

Promotional Night Packages: The Slammers now offer three different promo packs stacked with five of the biggest theme nights of the 2025 season! Tickets start as low as $55 and include games like the Home Opener, Swiftie Night, Vegas Night, and much more!

The Slammers’ 2025 season will begin on Friday, May 9 against the Schaumburg Boomers with the Home Opener and Fireworks Night. Gates will open at 5:35pm, with first pitch at 6:35pm.

The Slammers invite you to celebrate the Luck of the Irish with a St. Patrick’s Day discount! Starting today, until March 17th, the Slammers are offering 17% off all ticket plans, groups, and suite packages. To receive this lucky ticket offer, call the Slammers’ Box Office at 815-722-2287 or email info@jolietslammers.com for more information

Promotion dates and giveaways are subject to change.

All ticket plans, groups, suites and single game tickets are available for the 2025 season! To see the full 2025 Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today. See you at the ballpark!