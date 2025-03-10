ILLINOIS STATE POLICE TO HOST ITS FIRST EVER ALL-WOMEN LAW ENFORCEMENT RECRUITMENT EVENT

Meet the Women in ISP: ​ A Career Exploration

March 10, 2025

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is hosting its first ever all-women recruitment event to encourage women to explore the many career paths available both as sworn police officers and as civilian employees. ​ The ISP Academy will be open to the public for the free event on March 18, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ​ ISP will share employment information and provide opportunities to meet professionals in various law enforcement specialties, including forensic science, investigations, telecommunications, crime scene services, patrol, and more.

ISP is committed to increasing the number of women at ISP and is participating in the 30X30 Initiative , ​ a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to support and advance the representation, ​ experiences, and well-being of women in policing agencies. ​ According to the U.S. Department of Justice[i], about 14% of full-time sworn officers and 11% of first-line supervisors across local police departments were women.

ISP invites women to learn about careers within the different divisions of ISP – Academy and Training, Patrol, Criminal Investigation, Internal Investigation, Forensic Services, Justice Services, and Statewide 9-1-1. ​ Civilian opportunities are available in various areas including forensic science, computer crimes, criminal intelligence, information technology, human resources, accounting, logistics, evidence technician, firearms eligibility analyst, and more.







To learn more about sworn job opportunities and becoming an ISP trooper, visit https://www.illinoistrooper.com/. ​ For civilian employment opportunities within ISP and other State agencies, visit https://work4.illinois.gov/.

[i] U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments Personnel, 2022 – https://bjs.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh236/files/​media​/docu​ment/​lpdp2​0.pdf







