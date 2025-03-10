ILLINOIS STATE POLICE TO HOST ITS FIRST EVER ALL-WOMEN LAW ENFORCEMENT RECRUITMENT EVENT
Meet the Women in ISP: A Career Exploration
March 10, 2025
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is hosting its first ever all-women recruitment event to encourage women to explore the many career paths available both as sworn police officers and as civilian employees. The ISP Academy will be open to the public for the free event on March 18, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ISP will share employment information and provide opportunities to meet professionals in various law enforcement specialties, including forensic science, investigations, telecommunications, crime scene services, patrol, and more.
To learn more about sworn job opportunities and becoming an ISP trooper, visit https://www.illinoistrooper.com/. For civilian employment opportunities within ISP and other State agencies, visit https://work4.illinois.gov/.
