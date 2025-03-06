ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO OF OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MCLEAN COUNTY
On February 6, 2025 just after 9:35 a.m., ISP officers were alerted to a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Texas traveling on I-74 in Champaign County. Officers began to track the vehicle as it headed north into McLean County. Around 10:30 a.m., the vehicle stopped at a gas station in Lexington and one occupant, 19-year-old Joseph Martin Hernandez from Texas, exited the vehicle and entered the gas station. Shortly after, officers arrived at the gas station and attempted to take the driver, 18-year-old Ryan Aeron Stanley Hurst from Arkansas, into custody. Hurst pointed a gun at officers and officers exchanged gunfire striking Hurst. Officers began providing first aid until Hurst was transported to the hospital, and has since been released. Hernandez was not injured and was taken into custody for further investigation. No officers were injured.
Hurst is currently housed in the McLean County jail on three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and one count of Aggravated Assault.
In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found HERE.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), ISP DII Investigation special agents are investigating this incident.
This investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. ISP will continue to submit evidence and facts for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.
The charges are not evidence against the defendant and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.