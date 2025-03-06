ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO OF OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MCLEAN COUNTY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 6, 2025

LEXINGTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in McLean County.

On February 6, 2025 just after 9:35 a.m., ISP officers were alerted to a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Texas traveling on I-74 in Champaign County. ​ Officers began to track the vehicle as it headed north into McLean County. ​ Around 10:30 a.m., the vehicle stopped at a gas station in Lexington and one occupant, 19-year-old Joseph Martin Hernandez from Texas, exited the vehicle and entered the gas station. ​ Shortly after, officers arrived at the gas station and attempted to take the driver, 18-year-old Ryan Aeron Stanley Hurst from Arkansas, into custody. ​ Hurst pointed a gun at officers and officers exchanged gunfire striking Hurst. ​ Officers began providing first aid until Hurst was transported to the hospital, and has since been released. ​ Hernandez was not injured and was taken into custody for further investigation. ​ No officers were injured. ​ ​ ​ ​

Hurst is currently housed in the McLean County jail on three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and one count of Aggravated Assault. ​

In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found HERE. ​

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), ISP DII Investigation special agents are investigating this incident. ​

This investigation is open and ongoing. ​ ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. ​ ISP will continue to submit evidence and facts for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office. ​ No additional information is available at this time.

The charges are not evidence against the defendant and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.