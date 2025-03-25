ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO OF BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
March 25, 2025
BLOOMINGTON – On February 25, 2025, the Bloomington Police Department requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 investigate an officer involved shooting.
Around 5 p.m. on February 25, 2025, Bloomington Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of the 800 block of Arcadia Dr. in Bloomington. After officers located and made contact, the individual, a 15-year-old juvenile, pointed a gun at officers, who fired their weapons, hitting the juvenile. Officers provided medical aid, but the juvenile was pronounced deceased on scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. Officers recovered a Sig Sauer P365 Air Pistol from the scene.
In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking here. Because the subject is a juvenile, ISP is not releasing the image of his face and name.
This video is being released after consultation with and authorization by the McLean County State’s Attorney. ISP provided the juvenile’s family the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public.
