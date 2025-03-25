ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO OF BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

March 25, 2025

BLOOMINGTON – On February 25, 2025, the Bloomington Police Department requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 investigate an officer involved shooting. ​ – On February 25, 2025, the Bloomington Police Department requested Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 investigate an officer involved shooting. ​

Around 5 p.m. on February 25, 2025, Bloomington Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of the 800 block of Arcadia Dr. in Bloomington. ​ After officers located and made contact, the individual, a 15-year-old juvenile, pointed a gun at officers, who fired their weapons, hitting the juvenile. ​ Officers provided medical aid, but the juvenile was pronounced deceased on scene by the McLean County Coroner’s Office. ​Officers recovered a Sig Sauer P365 Air Pistol from the scene. ​

In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking here . ​ Because the subject is a juvenile, ISP is not releasing the image of his face and name.

This video is being released after consultation with and authorization by the McLean County State’s Attorney. ​ ISP provided the juvenile’s family the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public.







