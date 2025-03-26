Heartland Community College hosts Career & Technical Education Info Night

NORMAL, IL Mar. 26, 2025 – Heartland Community College will hold a Career and Technical Education Information Night on Wednesday, April 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Advanced Manufacturing Center on the Main Campus located at 1500 West Raab Road in Normal.

The event will offer a chance for students, parents, and other community members to learn more about Heartland Community College programs, learn about scholarships, and explore facilities.

Attendees will be provided an overview of over 30 Career and Technical Education programs offered at Heartland Community College. Programs include business skills, electric vehicle technology, HVAC, industrial maintenance, computer networking, web design, and others. Many of these programs include work-ready certifications that can be completed in a year or less.

In addition to learning about programs, attendees will have the opportunity to explore labs, ask questions, and speak directly with faculty members.

To secure a spot at this free event, register at www.heartland.edu. For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Heartland Community College website or contact the Admissions office at 309-268-8058.