March 17 – The GSWB 8th-grade Lady Tigers defeated Lockport Kelvin Grove in two sets 25-23 and 25-17 bringing home the Sectional title. They are now headed to the State Tournament Friday, March 21 in Auburn, IL where they will face Bunker Hill at 7:00 pm.

Congratulations goes out to Leah Olson for earning the Outstanding Sportsmanship Pin. Great job ladies and best of luck!

Leah Olson, left, earns the Outstanding Sportsmanship Pin.