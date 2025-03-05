March 4

The GSWB 7th Grade Volleyball Team defeated Momence in two sets 25-22, 25-15 to win the 7th Grade Class 2A Regional Championship! The team will travel to Momence on Monday, March 10th. Best of luck!

Front Row: Kinley Delk, Hadley Mellendorf, Mikayla Vermaat, Kenzie Christensen Back Row: Head Coach Heather Muzzarelli, Sadie Farrero, Kinnzee Brown, Briann Pumfrey, Mya Rodgriguez, Cyrena Higginbotham, Asst. Coach Kira Campbell

Feb 20

The Tigers had a great week of competition. The 7th grade team went 2-1 losing a tough game in two sets against Herscher 25-27 and 17-25, and defeating Streator Woodland in two sets 27-25, 25-19, and Flanagan in 3 sets 24-26, 25-21, 27-25. Leaders of the week were: Mikayla Vermaat: 21 aces, 8 kills, 20 assists Briann Pumfrey- 12 aces, 10 kills, 8 digs Kenzie Christensen & Mya Rodriguez added 10 kills each. The 8th grade team went 3-0 this week defeating Herscher 25-13, 25-14, Streator Woodland 25-15, 25-12, and Flanagan 25-11, 25-15. Leaders of the week were: Brynn Christensen: 12 aces, 9 kills Lily Eddy: 11 aces, 6 kills, 7 assists. Leah Olson: 10 aces, 7 kills Autumn Manzello: 6 kills, 9 digs. Kaylee Tousignant: 19 assists

Feb 3

The GSWB volleyball teams had a hard week in regular season play. The 7th grade team lost to Seneca in two sets 12-25, 10-25, Coal City in two sets 13-25, 12-25, and Saratoga in two sets 15-25, 14-25. They are now 4-7 this season. Leaders for week were:

Briann Pumfrey- 4 kills and 16 digs Sadie Farrero- 8 aces, 2 kills Mya Rodriguez- 8 digs, 5 kills The 8th grade team defeated Seneca in two sets 25-13, 25-10, lost to Coal City in two sets 11-25, 17-25, and lost to Saratoga in two sets 9-25, 21-25. They are now 11-2 on the season. Leaders of the week were: Autumn Manzello- 26 digs, 6 kills Ellie Marquez- 11 digs, 4 kills, 4 aces Brynn Christensen- 8 kills, 6 aces Leah Olson- 10 digs, 5 aces

Jan 27

The GSWB Volleyball Team played Wilmington last night. The 7th grade team lost in two sets 18-25, 15-25. Leaders of the night were Mikayla Vermaat with 8 aces and Sadie Farerro with 4 aces. The team is now 4-5 on the season. The 8th grade team defeated Wilmington in two sets 25-14, 25-9. Leaders of the match were Brynn Christensen with 6 aces and 2 kills, Ellie Marquez with 3 aces and 5 kills, Leah Olson had 3 kills, 2 aces and 1 assist, and Autumn Manzello added 2 kills and 2 digs. They are now 10-0 this season.

Jan 23

The GSWB 7th and 8th grade Volleyball Teams took on Grand Ridge and Dwight this week. 7th grade lost to Grand Ridge in 3 sets 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, but came back the following night and defeated Dwight in 2 sets 25-17, 27-25. Leaders for the week were: Mikayla Vermaat- 13 aces, 4 kills and 10 assists Briann Pumfrey- 5 aces, 5 kills Mya Rodriguez- 6 aces, 4 kills Kenzie Christensen- 4 aces, 10 kills The 8th grade team defeated Grand Ridge in 2 sets 25-14, 25-10 and Dwight in 2 sets 25-15, 25-17. Leaders for the week were: Autumn Manzello- 10 aces, 9 digs, 3 kills Brynn Christensen- 5 aces, 7 kills Lily Eddy- 8 aces, 8 kills, 9 assists Ellie Marquez- 9 kills Lyla Cacello- 2 kills

Jan 15

The GSWB Tigers Volleyball Team took on Saunemin Monday. The 7th grade team defeated them in two sets 25-16 and 25-10. Mikayla Vermaat had 11 aces and 2 kills, Mya Rodriguez had five aces, and Kinzie Brown, Kenzie Christensen and Briann Pumfrey each contributed 2 aces. The 8th grade team also defeated Saunemin in two sets 25-8, 25-18. Brynn Christensen had four kills, Leah Olson added 5 aces, Lily Eddy and Autumn Manzello each contributed four aces. At MVK on Tuesday, the 7th grade team lost to MVK in two sets, 11-25 and 19-25. Mikayla Vermaat had three aces and two kills and Briann Pumfrey added two kills. The 7th grade team is now 2-3 on the season. The 8th grade team defeated MVK in two sets 25-13, 26-24. Brynn Christensen had seven kills. Leah Olson had six kills and seven digs. Lily Eddy had five kills and nine assists. Kaylee Tousignant added seven digs and six assists, while Ellie Marquez contributed 9 digs and three kills. The 8th grade team improved their record to 6-0 this season.

Jan 13

Tiger Volleyball is off to a great start this season. The 7th grade Tigers are 1-2 with a game one win against Odell last week. They fell to ICS the next night but showed great improvement as the night went on.

The 8th grade Tigers have started their season with a 4-0 record beginning with a game one win against Odell last week. This past Saturday, they competed in the ICS Start Up the Season Tournament. The Tigers went 3-0 on the day defeating Morris #54 and the Joliet Gompers both in two sets. They found themselves in the championship match against Pontiac St. Mary’s where they won in three sets and brought home first place! Congratulations ladies! Looking forward to another great week of competition.