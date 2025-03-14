Thursday, March 13 – The GSWB 8th-Grade Volleyball Team traveled to Momence for the Regional Championship. Momence came out strong in set one leading 9-1. After a quick timeout, the Tigers stepped up their game and battled back and forth to win the set 26-24. The fight stayed strong in set 2, but the Tigers were able to secure the victory 25-17 and win the 2A Regional Title. They will now face Lockport Kelvin Grove for the Sectional Championship on Monday, March 17.

A huge congratulations goes out to Lily Eddy for receiving the Outstanding Sportsmanship Pin.

Momence – #10 Liberty Coulter

GSWB – #17 Lilly Eddy