The 7th grade Volleyball Team ended their season last night in the Sectional Championship against Seneca losing in two sets 15-25 and 17-25. The team finished the season with a 13-11 record and a Sweet 16 Title. Congratulations on a wonderful season Tigers!

Special shout out to our Outstanding Sportsmanship Pin winners:

Regional Championship- Mikayla Vermaat

Sectional Championship- Mya Rodriguez