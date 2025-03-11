GSW STUDENTS OF THE MONTH!
Patrick Phillips, Sophomore in the GSW was nominated by three staff members who recognized how his acts of service and kindness impacted out school in a positive way! He enjoys fishing, bowling, interested in fitness, helping John by cleaning the lunchroom tables and floor on Fridays, collects trays and helps out in the lunchroom every day. Also enjoys helping out by getting students their breakfast and always helping around in the classroom by cleaning/organizing.
Patrick is always very friendly and looks for ways that he can help out to improve someone’s day. He always shares what he has and will go out of his way to get something if someone needs it.
Jerrek Hirsch is a senior at GSW with his sites on Bradley University to study accounting. Some of his 4 year achievements are as follows:
Achievements:
Basketball 4 years
Basketball Team Captain
Golf 1 year
Baseball 1 year
Soccer 3 years
Trapshooting team 4 years
Summa Cumlaude 1 year
Magna Cumlaude 1 year
Cumlaude 1 year
NHS Member 1 year
NHS President 1 year
Student Council Member 2 years
Member of Orange Crush 2 years
Youth Philanthropy 2 years
Natural Helpers Senior leader
Math Team 2 years
RVC Leadership participant
Congratulations to both of these outstanding students and GO PANTHERS!!!