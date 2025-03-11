GSW STUDENTS OF THE MONTH!

Patrick Phillips, Sophomore in the GSW was nominated by three staff members who recognized how his acts of service and kindness impacted out school in a positive way! He enjoys fishing, bowling, interested in fitness, helping John by cleaning the lunchroom tables and floor on Fridays, collects trays and helps out in the lunchroom every day. Also enjoys helping out by getting students their breakfast and always helping around in the classroom by cleaning/organizing.

Patrick is always very friendly and looks for ways that he can help out to improve someone’s day. He always shares what he has and will go out of his way to get something if someone needs it.