Gardner South Wilmington Band Shines at 2025 River Valley Conference Honor Band

The Gardner South Wilmington (GSW) Band made an impressive showing at the 2025 River Valley Conference (RVC) Honor Band Festival at Clifton Central High School, with 24 members selected to participate. This marks a significant achievement for the program, with 11 GSW musicians earning top spots on the 1st team.

Due to limited space on the stage at Clifton Central High School, only the top 11 members were able to perform during the Honor Band concert, which took place on Tuesday, March 11th. GSW’s 1st team members—Aiden Himes, Jaci Wilkey, Hailey Balcom, Dominick Shankel, Roman Faletti, Tyler Wilkey, Jarrek Hirsch, Grace Vitko, Aubrey Male, Blake Brassard, and Olivia Siano—took center stage for a memorable performance that showcased their hard work and dedication.

In addition to the 1st team honorees, 13 GSW students were selected for the 2nd team. These students were Maya Cacello, Madison Buck-Nowman, Bella Serena, Alexa Dougherty, Vanna Winchell, Noah Himes, Cheyenne Jett, Lacey Rodriguez, Avah DeYoung, Isaiah Bouwma, Case Christensen, and Kaden Cavaness.

Band Director Michael expressed pride in the students’ achievements, noting the tremendous growth of the GSW Band program over the years. “Having this many students selected as the top musicians in the RVC is a testament to the determination and dedication of the students at GSW,” he said. “When I first started, we would get two students selected to the band, so the program has grown tremendously in ability and respect.”

The GSW Band’s success at the RVC Honor Band is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of both the students and their director. As the program continues to flourish, the Gardner, South Wilmington, and Braceville community looks forward to even greater accomplishments in the future.