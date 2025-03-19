The Dwight Zoning Board of Appeals met Tuesday, March 18 with two appeals for a variance to be considered:

1. Zoning appeal for variance being filed by Stanley & Linda Banks Living Trust, regarding property commonly known as 410 E. Mazon, Dwight IL.

This request proposes: For purposes of a discount department store, as well as a waiver for setback requirement.

2. Zoning appeal for variance being filed by Craig Krug, regarding property commonly known as 411 E. Mazon, Dwight IL.

The request proposes: Allowing the storage of materials and equipment, not in a non-enclosed structure.

After input from the public and panel discussion, both variances were recommended by the committee to be sent to the full Village Board for final approval.

Members of the Dwight Zoning Board of appeals are Bernie Baldauf, Andrew Pittenger, Troy Riegel, Ken White, Gerald Anderson, and Steve Lovell.