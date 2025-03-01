The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday February 25 in the lower level of the Public Service Complex.

Trustees in attendance were Josh Jahn, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, Jenny Johnson and Brian Berta. Absent was Justin Eggenberger. Also present were Mayor Paul Johnson, Village Administrator Crissy Livingston, Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth, and Village Attorney Nick Ehrgott.

In Public Forum, several community members were in attendance to discuss the recent announcement that Stevenson Memorial Pool would not be opening this summer.

Mayor Paul Johnson began the pool discussion by outlining some facts explaining how the Board had come to the decision to close the pool.

Stevenson Pool was built in 1977 at a cost of $212,000 with an expected life span of 50 years. In 2014, with the condition of the 38 year old facility declining, the Dwight Village Board contracted with Burbach Aquatics, Inc. Architecture Engineering firm to provide an estimate for replacing the pool with a new Aquatics Center and Swim Facility. The firm reported to the Board that construction of a new 7,842 square foot, 410 person capacity swim facility was estimated at $4.11 million. A committee was was formed at that time, including Dr. Lou Cronin and other concerned citizens, with the purpose of helping to develop community support and funding. The Village Board at the time recognized the value of having a new swim facility but found no solution for funding. These decisions were coming off the heels of the prison closing and pressing needs to address other village infrastructure projects. Various bonds held by the Village would be retiring over the next couple years and it was hoped the situation could be reconsidered at that time. Between 2015 and 2024, the Village of Dwight managed to keep the pool open, investing in various updates and repairs. In the last 5 years, there have been approximately $130,000 in capital and operating expenses, including: 2024 – $4,374 for lifeguard chairs and umbrellas 2024 – $883 for outside lights 2023 – $3000 for new swim lanes 2023 – $7,500 for track repairs, paint, concrete surrounds 2023 – $50,000 for heater and pump 2023 – $1,975 for booster pump, fence and gate repair 2021 – $1,700 diving boards repair 2022 – $3,560 new diving boards 2020 – $3,000 new trash pump 2023 – $3,500 new chairs 2020 – $9,785 new pool house roof 2022 – $4,348 bath house ceiling repair Annual tree trimming and maintenance. The pool creates approximate annual revenue of $20,000 with approximate annual expenses of $120,000. The current Village Board contracted once again with Burbach Aquatics to make an assessment of the pool’s condition and determine cost for updating. It was hoped a grant could be obtained to help offset repair costs. The engineering firm’s report came back with a recommendation to “abandon immediately”, citing code deficiencies, facility condition, and liability concerns. Due to liability and insurance concerns, the Board decided the prudent plan of action was to close the pool. Cost of a removing the existing pool structure and building a new facility was projected by Burbach Aquatics at $6 to $6.5 million. If the Village opened a 20-year bond for $7 million, taxes would increase on a $150,000 home by approximately $301 per year. In 2024, 12 individual pool memberships were sold for a total of $915, down from 49 memberships in 2023. In 2024, there were 78 family memberships sold for an amount of $11,695, down from 91 the year before. There was an uptick in individual daily passes sold in 2024 of 2,062 for an amount of $10,308. The Village will continue to investigate options for community enhancement options and grant funding. Some projects being investigated are a splash pad and /or miniature golf course.

In addition, several residents addressed the Board with concerns and input on varying subjects including the Route 66 Bike Path project, a potential dog park, road construction projects, a year-round community center, summer children’s programs, a potential park district, and general business development.

Other items discussed were Windfarm agreements, the Robert Stevenson Trust which funded the original pool construction, and the Women’s prison situation.

Randy Irvin reported that the Livingston County Boys and Girls Club would be holding a meeting on March 18 at the DEA Building, 132 E Main Street, with the purpose of forming an advisory committee in Dwight to help guide in the development of a summer rec program. Contact Randy on Facebook if interested.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles encouraged residents to schedule water meter replacements with UMI if they have not done so already.

Consent agenda items were passed or approved:

Payments in between board meetings of $166,022.29 Payments of February 25, 2025, $71,168.44 Approved Treasurer’s Report for January 2025 Minutes from Committee Meetings of February 18, 2025 Minutes of January 28, 2025, Board Meeting Proposal from Gasvoda of $10,110.00 for the Water Chemical Feed Project addressing the problem contaminants in Village water supply. Contractor bid from Commercial Mechanical Inc. of $37,966.00 addressing the problem contaminants in Village water supply.

In other business the following items were acted upon:

A motion was approved to hire EMS applicant Claire Chellino as Full-time EMT – Basic. A motion was passed to approve an agreement between the Village and Dwight Youth Softball and Baseball for the use of Garrett Park for summer sports. A motion was approved to allow the DEA to use Garrett Park four evenings in June and July for “Movie Monday”. The Board approved a DEA 2025 Platinum Membership for an amount of $4,000. A Dwight Harvest Days Liquor License request was approved.

The Board moved into Executive Session at 6:46 p.m. to discuss personnel and litigation matters.

The next full Board Meeting will be Tuesday, March 25 at 5 p.m.