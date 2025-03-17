The Dwight Trojan varsity baseball team opens up their season on Tuesday on the road versus the coal city coalers. The Trojans this year will return an experienced team with seven starters back. This group will be led by four years starter Luke Gallet who will play shortstop and switch pitching duties with Joey Starks. Defensively the Trojans will be lead by second base Owen Dunlap . Sr. Ryan Bumpous will switch this year from third base to the catching duties. Junior Evan Cox and seniors Tracer Brown and Drew Anderson will all return to their outfield positions. The Trojans have beefed up their nonconference schedule to prepare for the teams in the very top Tri-County conference. Returning for his second year in Dwight is coach Jerry McDowell.

Share this: Facebook

X

