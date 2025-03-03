March 3

Wrestling: More excitement to complete an outstanding season for Avery Crouch as she competed valiantly this past Friday and Saturday winning almost 70% of her 6 matches while pushing through adversity when she faced the eventual 1st and 3rd place finishers. Her determination and heart along with prior experience helped her excel as she had one win by a major decision and 3 matches won by pins as she finished 4th in State! Addie Avilez is in wrestling action this weekend at Frosh/Soph Sectionals.

Girls Track: Girls competed in a mostly 3A track meet Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan. Brooklynn Todd had a season best by 27 seconds in the mile run. Bridget Zavala had a strong showing in both the 60 and 200 meter dashes. Mikayla Chambers placed 3rd in the 800 meter run. Top finisher for the Trojans was Issy Bunting in the shot put. Placing 1st and breaking her own school record with a throw of 12.06 meters which is just under 40 feet. Congrats Issy!

Scholastic Bowl: Addison Eggenberger, Anson Lucas, Ella Payne, Jensen Carman and Luke Josefik traveled Saturday to Peru for the Annual, TCC, Scholastic Bowl Tournament hosted by St. Bede Academy. Toss ups fielded were Addison with 2, Anson with 7, Ella with 4, Jensen with 8 and Luke with 2. Congratulations to our all-sophomore ScoBo Team on their tremendous teamwork and continuing to fine tune themselves all season. Keep it up!