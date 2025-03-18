VILLAGE OF DWIGHT POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE

MARCH 18, 2025

On July 31, 2024, Dwight EMS, Dwight Fire Department, and Dwight Police Department responded to a medical aid call in the 300 block of West Mazon Ave. Upon arrival the male victim, 33-year-old Eric Shepherd was located in the back yard unresponsive. Mr. Shepherd was later pronounced deceased by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Shepherd’s immediate cause of death was fentanyl and alcohol intoxication.

On August 12, 2024, the Dwight Police Department was notified by Central Illinois Enforcement Group of a narcotics investigation they were conducting. During this investigation an Ernest Petro, 44 of Lincoln, Illinois made admissions he delivered the fentanyl that caused Mr. Shepherd’s death.

The Dwight Police Department gathered additional evidence related to Mr. Shepherd’s death and presented it to the Livingston County State’s Attorney for review. Ernest Petro was charged in Livingston County with the offense of Drug Induced Homicide (Class X Felony) and Unlawful Deliver of a Controlled Substance (Class 2 Felony). Mr. Petro is presumed innocent on these charges until proven otherwise.

In addition to the agencies above, the Dwight Police Department was assisted by the following agencies: Lincoln Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Vcom.