The Dwight Police Department needs your assistance. We’ve had three incidents of vandalism (egging) recently. The first was on Pollard on the Northeast side of town a couple of weeks ago. The most recent were last night in the 100 block of East North Street and the 100 block of West Seminole Street. Anyone with video footage or information is asked to contact our agency at 815-584-3132 or by email, police@dwightillinois.com. Thank you for your help.

