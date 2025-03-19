Dwight Common School #232 Board of Education Candidates

The Consolidated Election on April 1 will include a race for the Dwight Common School #232 Board of Education, with five candidates vying for four openings. The candidates include newcomers Tim Misener, Brad Hansen, and Ryan Kodat along with incumbents Lori Bowman and Marc Ellis.

Nick Stipanovich and Tara Hansen are not seeking reelection.

Below you will find some brief information on each of the candidates.

Timothy Misener 1. Name, age, and background including education and work history.

Timothy Misener, 41 years old. Education-Bachelor’s degree in teaching social studies from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in education. I have worked at Marseilles Elementary School for the last 12 years and prior to that I worked at Pontiac Junior High School.

2. What do you think are the most important issues facing the Grade/High School?

Most important issue facing the grade school is to provide resources to teachers to meet the needs of the students and help students meet their goals each year.

3. What do you think you bring to the position that will help the schools be successful.

My experience as an educator has given me the background needed to help Dwight Elementary School make good decisions in order to help students be successful.

4. Any other information you would like voters to know?

I currently have three children attending Dwight Elementary School and want to help Dwight be the best school for my children and all of the students attending the school to have the best education they can have.

Brad Hansen

1. Name, age, and background including education and work history.

My name is Brad Hansen, I am 41. I have lived in Dwight my entire life and attended Dwight Grade School and High School. I received two Associates degrees from Joliet Junior College, one in Agricultural Business and the other in Production Agriculture. I have continued working our family farm, while working in Ag Retail for JRS Crop Service for the past 23 years as an operator, sales, and now as plant manager.

2. What do you think are the most important issues facing the Grade/High School?

I want to ensure all of the children in our community are receiving the best education they can and see our schools succeed, while cautiously spending taxpayers money.

3. What do you think you bring to the position that will help the schools be successful.

With Dwight being a farming community, I think my experiences in agriculture and business would make me a good fit. 4. Any other information you would like voters to know? I have been married to Sherry Hansen for the past 17 years. Together we have 3 daughters, Allie, Layla, and Madeline. All of our daughters are currently attending Dwight Grade School and are actively involved in sports, choir, band, and 4-H.

Ryan Kodat 1. Name, age, and background including education and work history. Ryan Kodat, age 30 Background: Born and raised in Dwight IL. Married for 5 years to my wife, Blair. We have two children aged 4 & 2. Education: Bachelors Degree from Iowa State University Work: Started an independent Ag Sales/seed business ProCrop Midwest LLC which provides agronomic products and services to farmers across North Central IL. Part-time farmer. 2. What do you think are the most important issues facing the Grade/High School? While I am not intimately familiar with the specific issues facing the school board right now, I understand that important issues will arise. When these issues come up I believe it is important to approach these with an open mind and strategically work through these situations with the board members and prioritize the best interests of the students. 3. What do you think you bring to the position that will help the schools be successful. Having the ability to approach the position from multiple perspectives. Being a father and a business owner, I can bring valuable perspectives and skills to the board leveraging my experience in both areas to advocate for what is in the best interest of the students and the community. 4. Any other information you would like voters to know? The success of Dwight Common School and each one of its students is of utmost importance to me. If elected, I pledge to do my part to ensure students are receiving a high quality education and are presented with ample opportunities to grow and learn.

Lori Bowman 1. Name, Age, and Background: My name is Lori Bowman, and I am 41 years old. I was born and raised in Dwight, IL, and married George Bowman, who was also raised here—we were even in the same third grade class! Community service runs deep in my family. My father, Joe Eggenberger, was a lifelong Dwight resident who dedicated many years to coaching football, baseball, softball, and wrestling. My mother, Claudia Eggenberger, originally from Coal City, also served as a high school cheerleading coach for many years. My brother has continued this tradition, serving as a village board member, a junior high teacher for over 20 years, and a coach for various sports. If elected, this will be my second term on the grade school board. I have a background in education and marketing, with 15 years of experience in teaching roles, including as a paraprofessional, substitute teacher, teacher’s aide, and classroom teacher. Since 2021, I have worked in marketing, specializing in content writing, email marketing, social media, and project management. As a parent of three children in the district, I have firsthand insight into the experiences of students and families. I am committed to supporting our schools and ensuring a strong future for our community. 2. Most Important Issues Facing the Schools:

I believe some of the most important issues facing our schools include maintaining strong communication between the district and families, ensuring students receive the support they need for academic success, and managing resources effectively to provide the best education possible. I also recognize the importance of teacher retention and making sure our educators feel valued and supported. 3. What I Bring to the Position:

With my background in both education and marketing, I bring a unique perspective to the board. My experience in schools helps me understand the challenges teachers and students face, while my marketing and communication skills allow me to effectively advocate for transparency and engagement between the district and the community. I am also dedicated to making informed, student-centered decisions that prioritize academic growth and well-being while keeping the perspective of educators in mind, as they are our front-line in education. Additionally, I believe diversity of thought and experience strengthens decision-making, and as a mother and former educator, I offer an important perspective that is currently underrepresented on the board. 4. Additional Information for Voters:

As a parent and community member, I am deeply invested in the success of our schools. With three children in the district—ranging from Pre-K to eighth grade next year—I am strongly motivated to consider what is best for students both now and in the future. I believe in respecting the traditions that have shaped our schools while also embracing new opportunities to ensure a strong, successful future for all students. I am committed to working collaboratively with fellow board members, educators, and families to create a positive learning environment. I appreciate the support of voters and look forward to serving the district. Marc Ellis 1. Name, age, and background including education and work history. Marc A. Ellis, 58, Sr. Principal Electronics Engineer/Electronics Test Engineer for 37 years, Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVRY University 2. What do you think are the most important issues facing the Grade/High School? Funding and efficient use of those funds is always and important issue. We need to remain diligent with how we use the taxpayer’s money to educate the children of our community. Maintenance and upkeep for our facilities is something we need to pay attention to. The building is 58 years old. There are issues that come up because of the age of the building that need to be addressed in a timely manner to keep everyone safe and comfortable. We should also be prepared to add on to the building to accommodate more students while keeping the classrooms small. It’s not an immediate concern but we should start the discussion now. Finding the best educators and retaining them is also important for our schools. While we may not be a “rich” district like the ones up north, Dwight has a lot to offer with a wonderful hometown feeling that we need to promote to attract the high-quality educators our students deserve. We have great teachers here and with some retiring soon, we need to attract more great teachers that will stay with us for the next 35 years. 3. What do you think you bring to the position that will help the schools be successful. I have been on the Dwight Grade School Board for 14-1/2 years now. I came on the board when the grade school finances were in trouble and tough decisions had to be made. With the help of some amazing board members that shared their knowledge and experience with me, we came out of those hard times to become a financially stronger, safer district. We have a “young” board now with 6 of the board members having 6 years or less on the board. It has been said that it takes 4 years before a board member really has a good understanding of their decision making and contributing to the board. I want to share what others have taught me and the history of what we came out of 14-1/2 years ago, so we don’t have to do it again. 4. Any other information you would like voters to know? The board is comprised of people with many different backgrounds. Educators, parents, business owners, farmers, engineers, and grandparents make up a board with many different views. Because of this, there are many ways to see things and that gives a well-rounded vision to accomplish the work of the board. All 7 members have something different to contribute and different ways they see things. We all work together to help the Dwight Common School District students accomplish great things.