On March 19, DTHS students will be hosting the Fine Arts Showcase at DTHS. The students have worked hard this whole school year to produce some great artworks. Everyone is invited to the High School on Wednesday, March 19, between 5 and 6 p.m. to see the artwork on display and from 6 to 7 p.m. there will be an amazing performance by our band students. Please stay for the performance and see how visual arts and musical arts interact and engage with one another in an interactive performance.

