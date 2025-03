March 17 – Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans started their season with a conference game at St. Bede with a 6-4 loss Monday, March 17th.

Hitting for the Trojans were:

Taylor Frobish going 1 for 3 with a single & two RBIs

Averi Jury went 1 for 4 with a single

Mckenna Woodcock went 1 for 2 with a double

Madi Ely was on the mound. She went 6 innings striking out 13, giving up 6 runs (4 earned) & 1 walk.