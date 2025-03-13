The Dwight Township High School Drama Club spring production will be “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” The show is directed by Abigayle Groves and stars many of Dwight’s most talented high school students.

In this show, a rebellious 16-year-old mermaid, Ariel finds herself in love with humans and their life on land. When on a trip to the surface, Ariel falls in love with a sailor named Eric and makes it her mission to live her life on land with him.

The drama department has two extremely talented seniors, Ceci Groves and Cole Boucher. Both Ceci and Cole have been in more than 20 Dwight productions combined! They have worked so hard for this moment so we would love to see a great crowd in the audience to support these wonderful students. We are sad to see these amazing people go on their way, but know that there are bright futures ahead for them!

Dwight’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” is March 14th at 7p, March 15th at 7p, and March 16th at 2p. Tickets for the show are available for presale at Dwight Township High School’s main office and will be available March 5th. Tickets will also be available at the auditorium doors. Adult tickets are $7, student tickets are $5 and non-school age children are free. We hope to see you there to enjoy the show with us!