REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On March 19, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 5:18 p.m.

PRESENT: Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer

ABSENT: Chris Bunting; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that he has chosen Bridget Hoffman as Trojan of the Month.

NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS

Mr. DeLong passed along an email thank-you from Shantel Rotherham with the IASB for hosting the Corn Belt Dinner last week.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that next week the Architect will send out bids for the HVAC and Restroom projects. Bid opening would be April 22nd. He also noted that we have several maintenance cleanup projects around the school this summer but nothing large as in past years.

Mr. DeLong informed the Board that after meeting with a representative from Ameren there is a special option in coordination with Phillips for an LED light incentive through ComEd to replace older light fixtures with LEDs. He will be doing a building walkthrough tomorrow on this.

Mr. DeLong noted that we may not have to amend our budget in Maintenance for this year after all. He also announced that we have 3 minivans that have over 120,000 miles that he would like to start looking at replacing prior to the end of the school year. We have the funds budgeted for these replacements.

Mr. DeLong and Mr. Pittenger will be looking at increasing our number of Dual Credit offerings through JJC. We would need to have the teachers certified in order to offer these classes, which may be a necessary discussion with the union.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Sandeno, seconded by Frauli, to enter Executive Session at 5:36 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Sandeno, seconded by Scheuer, to exit Executive Session at 5:45 p.m. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the February 19, 2025 Board Meeting Bills Approve Employment, Brent Olson, .5 Track Coach Approve Resignation, Angela Hilt, District Treasurer

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong announced that after discussion with the Village on a new SRO contract, he believes they finally have a contract that is satisfactory to both sides. The proposed 3-year contract is in the packet. He notes that it allows for remuneration if terms of the contract are not fully met.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong has included the proposed contract bid from Whitson’s (formerly known as Arbor Management) for the 2025-26 school year. We went out for bid and Whitson’s was the only bid received.

Mr. DeLong presented the IHSA Membership renewal for the 2025-26 school year.

The FCCLA has requested to attend their state conference overnight trip from April 9-11, 2025 in Springfield.

The FFA has requested to attend the SIU Speech contest overnight trip in Carbondale on April 23, 2025.

Mr. DeLong presented his final proposal for salary increases for the Support Staff for the 2025-26 school year. He has proposed a 5% increase across the Board. He is also increasing staff placement and sub salaries appropriately, along with Transportation charter rates and Monitor route rates.

Mr. DeLong recommended some minor changes to school fees for the 2025-26 school year. He informed the Board that the cost of a PE uniform has increased quite a bit since we last changed prices and that he is proposing an increase of $5.00 per uniform to help cover the cost. The cost would be increased to $20 per uniform, which still doesn’t quite cover it but comes much closer. He also noted that we have not changed our athletic fees for a long time. He is proposing changing the adult entrance fee to $5.00, with no other changes to entrance fees. He is also proposing that we increase the LACC fees from $100 per course to $200 per course, as it currently costs the district over $1,600 per course per student per semester. He also noted that meal prices will increase at the following rates:

Breakfast from $2.00 to $2.05

Lunch from $3.25 to $3.35

Milk will remain the same at $0.70

Adult Lunch will increase to $3.85 (adult lunch must be $0.50 higher than a student lunch)

The 2024-25 Seniority List is included in the packet for review by the Board

Mr. DeLong presented the proposed 3-year renewal contract for Principal Andy Pittenger. He has proposed a salary increase of 4% in 2025-26; 4% in 2026-27; and 3% in the 2027-28 school year.

Mr. DeLong presented the proposed 3-year renewal contract for Dean of Sudents Amie Thompson. He has proposed a salary increase of 5% in 2025-26; 4% in 2026-27; and 3% in the 2027-28 school year.

Mr. DeLong presented the proposed 3-year renewal contract for Technology Director Logan Murray. He has proposed a salary increase of 3% in 2025-26; 3% in 2026-27; and 3% in the 2027-28 school year. Moved by Scheuer, seconded by Sandeno, to approve the 3-year contract with Logan Murray, as presented. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Mr. DeLong presented the proposed 3-year renewal contract for Assistant Technology Director Demitrius Skrapates. He has proposed a salary increase of 5% in 2025-26; 4% in 2026-27; and 3% in the 2027-28 school year.

Mr. DeLong reported that due to the timing of the election and our scheduled Board meetings, we will need to hold a Special Joint Meeting on May 7th to reorganize the Boards. This meeting would be held at 6:00 p.m. and would include the GS Board as well. We will also hold the regular monthly meetings on this date.

Moved by Sandeno, seconded by Frauli, to adjourn the meeting at 6:01 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.