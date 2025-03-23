1. Name, age, and background including education and work history.

Eric Scheuer, 44 years old. I am a 2004 graduate of Illinois State University with a degree in Agribusiness. I own and operate Next Era Ag Solutions, an agricultural consulting company specializing in soil sampling and Digital Agronomy. I previously served on the Dwight Grade School Board for 2 years before being elected to the Dwight Township High School Board, where I have served for the past 4 years. Prior to moving to Dwight, I was a city councilman in my previous place of residence. My background in agriculture, business management, and public service gives me a well-rounded perspective on the needs of both students and the community.

2. What do you think are the most important issues facing the Grade/High School?

One of the biggest challenges facing the school is the rising cost of everything—from utilities and transportation to supplies and staffing. It is essential to find ways to maintain financial stability without compromising the quality of education. Additionally, ensuring that students are prepared for both college and career paths is critical. We need to continue offering strong academic programs while expanding vocational and technical education opportunities to meet the demands of today’s workforce.

3. What do you think you bring to the position that will help the schools be successful?

With my background in agriculture, business ownership, and public service, I bring a practical, solution-focused approach to the board. My experience managing a business provides me with financial management skills, including budgeting and long-term planning, which are essential for overseeing school operations, especially during times of rising costs. My previous board and city council experience have strengthened my ability to collaborate, problem-solve, and make informed decisions that prioritize the best interests of students and the community.

4. Any other information you would like voters to know?

I am proud to serve on the Dwight Township High School Board of Education and remain dedicated to supporting students, staff, and the community. I am committed to promoting transparency, advocating for students’ best interests, and working collaboratively with fellow board members and School Administration to ensure that Dwight schools continue to offer excellent educational opportunities, even in the face of financial challenges.

Max Sulzberger

1. Name, age, and background including education and work history.

Max Sulzberger, age 45, I have been on the high school board since 2017 and I am a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones since 2012.

2. What do you think are the most important issues facing the Grade/High School?

Bringing a high level of education and extracurricular activities to our students while maintaining a financially stable budget and continuing to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.

3. What do you think you bring to the position that will help the schools be successful.

My past experience on this school board under two different Superintendents