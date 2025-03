The Dwight Township High School basketball program announced their 2024 -25 team awards in a ceremony held March 12 at Dwight High School.

Pictured from left:

Rookie of the year: Liv Buck

JV MIP: Cloe Gall

JV MVP: Addy Sulzberger

Varsity MVP: Mikayla Chambers

All Conference 2nd team: Mikayla Chambers

IBCA All State Honorable Mention: Mikayla Chambers

Defensive Player of the year: Ryan Bean (not pictured)