The Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council donated to local area schools for the Special Education classes with hopes of helping the students get a better education.

The donations were made back in September of 2024. The donations came from local people and merchants from Coal City, Braidwood, Gardner, and South Wilmington. The yearly fund drive is from selling Tootsie Rolls.

Mr. William Pohl, Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council # 1574 and Chairman of the Tootsie Roll Drive presented GSW High School’s Special Education teachers, Mrs. Erin Duffy and Mrs. Jennifer Arrambide, with a $657.00 check on Wednesday, March 19.