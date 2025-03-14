DWIGHT, IL – The Country Mansion is proud to host Boot Scootin’ Musical Bingo on March 29 in its Garden Room. This exciting event produced by Musical Bingo with Mike & Joan will feature seven rounds of country-themed musical bingo, along with trivia, games, and prizes. Guests can also enjoy delicious food from Comfort Cookin’, a popular local food truck that will be on-site with meals available for purchase. The evening will conclude with music and dancing, making for a fun and memorable night.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Dwight Music Boosters, a dedicated group of parent volunteers supporting K-12 music students, including general music and performing ensembles.

“Growing up on a farm outside Dwight and later living in big cities, I saw firsthand how music brings communities together,” said Carson Woods, owner of The Country Mansion. “After years away, I’m grateful for the opportunity to support the next generation of local musicians through events like this.”

Dwight Music Boosters is a group of student parents who volunteer their time to help give music students and the music directors extra support needed throughout the school year.

“We are so appreciative of any support from the community for our students,” said Booster President Aimee Thompson. “Our music programs are growing and thriving, it is exciting to see. We have great music directors and wonderful, growing music students.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Location: The Country Mansion – 101 West South Street, Dwight, IL 60420

Tickets: $25 per person | Reserved tables for 8: $200

Ages: 21+ event

Food Truck Available: 4:30 PM

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Bingo Starts: 6:00 PM

Tickets are available on Eventbrite by clicking on BootScootinMuscialBingo or visiting The Country Mansion Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thecountrymansion

Join us for a night of music, laughter, and community spirit, all while supporting local young musicians!