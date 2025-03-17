Below are select races from the upcoming April 1 election.

The Village of Dwight also has a 2-year trustee seat open as a result of the resignation of Randy Irvin in 2023. No one turned in a petition for the seat and no one registered as a write-in so the position will be appointed. The Dwight Village Clerk is also now an appointed position.

The Dwight Township High School Board of Education has three candidates running for four spots. Dwight Common School has five candidates to fill four openings.

Link to Full Ballot