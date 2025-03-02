Annual Tornado Drill

Tuesday March 4th at 10am CST

Residents, agencies and employees should treat the drill as if it were an actual Tornado Warning.

The purpose of the drill is to test everyone’s readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods, and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service will issue a Routine Weekly Test (RWT) to NOAA Weather Radios to initiate the drill and alert those radios.

Note: The Grundy County “Outdoor Warning Sirens” that are usually tested on the first Tuesday of the month will be sounded for a Full 3 Minutes during this drill.