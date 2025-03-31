On Friday, the 28th, the Trojans competed in the Illinois Prep Top Times meet at Illinois Wesleyan. This meet is an unofficial state indoor championship meet. Graham repeated his 2024 win with a throw of 57’1.5″ which was 3 1/2 feet ahead of 2nd place. Joey Faris finished 15th in the 800 with a time of 2:07.20 in his first trip to the IPTT meet. On the girl’s side, Mikayla Chambers finished 5th in the 800 with a time of 2:22.11 and 11th in the 400m dash after running 1:01.35. Izzy Bunting competed in the shot put for a 2nd year with a throw of 34’ 4.25” in her second trip to this great meet. Congrats to this fine athletes!