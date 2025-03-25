Date: March 25, 2025

Many students can now attend Kankakee Community College for free, thanks to almost $17.4 million in grants awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Community College Board. These funds cover tuition, fees, books, supplies, and other educational and wrap around supports for students, making higher education more accessible than ever.

In addition to free tuition, KCC is using the funds to enhance its workforce training programs and facilities, ensuring students are prepared for high-demand careers.

“This investment is not just about education—it’s about building a skilled workforce that meets the needs of today’s employers,” said Dr. Michael Boyd, KCC president. “The future of work is evolving, and we are making sure students are prepared. By eliminating financial obstacles and strengthening career training, we’re creating pathways for student success and economic growth.”

Opportunities for Free Tuition

KCC is accepting applications for assistance with tuition, fees, books and supplies. Qualified students will be able to complete their programs for free, thanks to available grant and scholarship funding. The money does not have to be repaid. Many of the grants are not income-based.

“Financial concerns can make college seem out of reach,” said Meredith Purcell, Vice President for Student Affairs. “We want students to know that there are resources available to help. Our goal is to ensure every eligible student gets the support they need to succeed.”

Programs eligible for funding include:

Automotive Technology

Diesel Mechanics

Electrical Engineering Technology/Renewable Energy

Health Careers

Information Technology

Manufacturing Technology

Welding Technology

“People often ask, ‘What’s the catch?’” said Purcell. “The process is simple, students complete an initial form and apply for financial aid. Even if they don’t qualify for financial aid, they’re still considered for grant funding.”

KCC’s financial aid team is available to help students navigate the process. Current and prospective students can learn more at https://skills.kcc.edu. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid can be found at https://studentaid.gov. Students can also apply for KCC Foundation scholarships at www.kcc.edu/scholarships.

Once students are enrolled, wraparound supports extend beyond the classroom. Career advisors and student success coaches help them stay on track through resources like tutoring, instructional technology, behavioral health, and emergency funding.

Student Success Story: Reigan Muniz

Reigan Muniz began her college career at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. After six semesters, she decided to choose a different career path. In Fall 2024, she enrolled in KCC’s Electrical Engineering Technology Program and found it to be an exciting career fit.

In January 2025, even though she was already enrolled, Muniz learned about the new funding opportunities. She applied, submitted the necessary documentation, and by February 2025, learned that all her tuition, books and educational costs for the semester would be covered.

“This funding lifted a huge financial burden off my shoulders,” said Muniz. “It’s allowing me to focus on my education and career without the stress of student debt.”

With two semesters remaining, Muniz plans to reapply for the funding each term. “Knowing there’s financial support available makes me confident about my future,” she said. “The skills I’m gaining at KCC are setting me up for a great career.”

Expanding Training & Facilities

In addition to funding tuition and college costs, KCC is using grant funds to make significant improvements and additions to its workforce training programs, including:

Upgrading the Automotive Technology Lab to include electric vehicle training.

to include electric vehicle training. Adding a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) lab to the Electrical Technology Program.

Expanding hands-on learning opportunities to the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Lab.

Renovating the auditorium and creating a dedicated corporate training space.

The projects should be completed before December 2025.

“KCC is fortunate to have these funding opportunities that remove financial barriers for students and strengthen our programs,” said Boyd. “These investments will have a lasting impact on our students, our community and the regional economy.”

Sidebar

Current Funding Sources for KCC:

RevUp Grant ($475,000) – Funding for student retention, professional development for faculty, and EV-related equipment for Automotive Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology, and Manufacturing.

– Funding for student retention, professional development for faculty, and EV-related equipment for Automotive Technology, Electrical Engineering Technology, and Manufacturing. FastTrack Grant ($4.5 million) – Providing tuition, fees and other direct student support related to workforce training and employment placement in the electric vehicle battery manufacturing industry.

– Providing tuition, fees and other direct student support related to workforce training and employment placement in the electric vehicle battery manufacturing industry. Job Training and Economic Development Program ($391,690) – Providing tuition, fees and other direct student support for recruitment, career planning, job training, wrap-around student support, and employment placement.

– Providing tuition, fees and other direct student support for recruitment, career planning, job training, wrap-around student support, and employment placement. Manufacturing Training Academy Grant ($12 million) – Upgrading training facilities and corporate education, automation labs, battery labs, and automotive technology labs.

– Upgrading training facilities and corporate education, automation labs, battery labs, and automotive technology labs. Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) – Funding tuition, certifications, and related expenses for healthcare, technology, and technical education training for high-demand careers.

– Funding tuition, certifications, and related expenses for healthcare, technology, and technical education training for high-demand careers. Free Application for Federal Student Aid – Determines eligibility for federal financial aid, such as grants, loans, and work-study programs, to help pay for college.

– Determines eligibility for federal financial aid, such as grants, loans, and work-study programs, to help pay for college. KCC Scholarships – More than 200 scholarships available, ranging from $200-$5,500. Applications accepted until May 1.