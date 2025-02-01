What to know about avian flu in wild birds, poultry, and pets in Illinois

URBANA, Ill. — The nationwide spread of highly pathogenetic avian influenza, HPAI, also known as avian or bird flu has many in Illinois concerned about livestock, pets, wildlife food safety, and public health.

HPAI is an extremely contagious and frequently deadly respiratory disease for domestic birds; it can kill entire flocks in a matter of days. One strain, H5N1, has spread from wild birds to commercial and backyard poultry flocks as well as mammals, including dairy cattle and pets, raising concerns about how the virus might be mutating.

University of Illinois scientists, experts, and Extension specialists weigh in on avian flu’s impact and provide safety recommendations to help prevent further spread.

Bird Flu Safety Precautions

When outdoors: Do not handle sick or dead wildlife. Report five or more sick or dead wild birds in an area to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources District Wildlife Biologist or USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-487-3297. Farm workers : Apply biosecurity measures to protect flocks and wear personal protective equipment. The Illinois Department of Public Health has specific guidelines for H5N1. Report suspected infections to the Illinois Department of Agriculture at (217) 782-4944.



Pet owners : Monitor pets and keep them on a leash when outside. Do not let them come into contact with dead wildlife. Avoid raw pet food products. Waterfowl hunters : Cook game meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Find more information on hunters and bird flu.









Questions? Connect with your local University of Illinois Extension office for more guidance.

Has avian flu been found in Illinois?

A northern Illinois farm lost 3,000 chickens to what is suspected to be avian flu, according to a Jan. 22. news report. Commercial poultry in Indiana and Missouri have tested positive in the past 30 days, according to USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. No cases have been reported in dairy cattle.







Bird flu was detected in a wild goose in Tazewell County on Jan. 16 and in a captive hawk in DuPage County on Dec. 27, according to USDA APHIS. Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo reported a flamingo and seal both died from HPAI in early January.

How does bird flu infect so many species?

Dr. James Lowe, professor of veterinary clinical medicine, studies viral transmission in farm animals. He said scientists theorize the virus has transferred from birds to mammals from exposure to bird feces. The impact of the virus also varies by species. “The virus interacts with specific sialic acid receptors on the surfaces of cells, and those receptors may be more prevalent in different parts of the body in different groups of animals,” said Dr. Lowe in an interview with the U of I News Bureau. In some carnivorous mammals, the virus affects the brain and causes neurological problems. In humans, the virus affects the lungs.







Joy O’Keefe, associate professor and Extension wildlife specialist in the department of natural resources & environmental sciences said stressors such as habitat loss create more of a risk of disease spillover and could place humans in closer contact with wild animals. “Healthy wildlife populations are less likely to succumb to pathogens and become sick, so they are less likely to transmit those pathogens to humans,” O’Keefe said.

What is the risk for people? Should I change what I eat?

The CDC is currently advising that HPAI is a low risk for public health. The spread of avian flu from animals to humans is rare but not impossible. Since 2024, 67 cases of HPAI and one fatality have been reported in humans in the U.S. Many are farm workers who contracted it from infected dairy cattle or poultry. Infections have not spread from human to human. The H5N1 virus can present as mild respiratory problems, pink eye, gastrointestinal problems, or no symptoms at all in healthy people, said Dr. Lowe. Those who are more vulnerable can have severe respiratory distress.

Cooking meat and pasteurizing milk kills viruses, but the risk remains for raw products. “I would say the risk to humans is incredibly small, at this time, from the dairy products that we’ve consumed from stores,” said Professor of Animal Sciences Jim Drackley in an interview. “I would always recommend that people don’t consume raw milk, in which case the virus could still be there.”

How could this impact the poultry and dairy industry in Illinois?

About 4,500 commercial farms in Illinois raise 9 million poultry annually, according to 2022 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service data. Most of these, 7.2 million, are egg-laying hens, while another 290,000 chickens and 986,000 turkeys are for meat production. Any flocks that become infected with HPAI would likely need to be culled to prevent further spread. Bird flu is potentially a large economic risk for farmers.

Illinois has more than 600 dairy farms with 73,000 cows or calves, according to USDA NASS estimates. Since the outbreak began, 943 dairy herds across 16 states have been affected, according to the CDC. Dr. Lowe said the virus appears to be self-limiting in cows; they may be infected, but the virus is undetectable or causes only mild disease.

Are there concerns about pets getting bird flu?

Cats, dogs, and other pets can contract HPAI from eating infected wild birds or eating raw meat or unpasteurized milk products from infected poultry or cows, according to Stephany Lewis, a professor of zoological medicine. Some raw pet food products have been linked to fatal HPAI infections in cats.







Do not feed pets raw meat or poultry and unpasteurized milk. When outdoors, leash and monitor pets to keep them away from wildlife and poultry. There is an extremely low risk of infected cats and dogs transmitting bird flu to humans, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

How can those with domestic poultry protect birds?

There is no treatment for HPAI in poultry and those with chickens, ducks, and other domestic poultry should take steps to protect their flocks. The virus is transmitted when one bird ingests fecal matter from an infected bird. It can also be transmitted through contaminated equipment and clothing. Follow biosecurity measures such as keeping birds in a covered enclosure to prevent contact with wild birds. Store food and water away from wildlife and rodents. Change clothing, wash hands before and after working with poultry, and limit visitors. More information about biosecurity measures is available from APHIS.

What are the symptoms of bird flu in poultry? What if I suspect an infection?

Infected birds may have low energy or appetite, reduced or altered egg production, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, diarrhea, or sudden death with no prior signs. Report suspected HPAI infections to your veterinarian and the IDOA at (217) 782-4944 or USDA APHIS Veterinary Services at 1-866-536-7593.

How does bird flu affect wildlife?

Bird flu is not common in wild birds, but it is more likely to be found where there are large concentrations of birds, said O’Keefe. It mostly affects wild aquatic birds such as ducks and geese, but also gulls, crows, and raptors. Songbirds are not as likely to be affected. There are also cases of foxes, bobcats, skunks, and other carnivores contracting bird flu.

“While avian influenza is unlikely to appear in wild bird populations in backyards, it is always a good idea to regularly clean feeders to prevent the spread of other pathogens, like salmonella,” O’Keefe said. As a precaution, Anyone with free-roaming poultry should keep flocks separated from areas with wild bird feeders.

What if I find dead or dying birds?

Avoid handling dead or dying wild or domestic birds, and do not send birds to veterinarians or wildlife rehabilitators. Report five or more sick or dead wild birds to a local IDNR District Wildlife Biologist or USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-487-3297.

Need to remove a dead bird? It is unlikely handling dead birds would lead to an infection, but it is best to follow these guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Wear gloves, safety goggles, and a mask. Avoid touching the face and wash your hands thoroughly afterward.

Find more information







