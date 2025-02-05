Village of Coal City Awarded $120,000 Site Readiness Grant in Partnership with Grundy Economic Development Council

Coal City, IL — The Village of Coal City is proud to announce it has been awarded a $120,000 Site Readiness Grant, a significant step forward in its mission to enhance local economic development and attract new opportunities to the community. This grant was secured through a collaborative effort with the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC), underscoring the strong partnership between the two organizations.

The Site Readiness Grant will be used to prepare a key area within the community for future development, including environmental assessments, and planning services. These improvements aim to make Coal City a more competitive location for businesses, create job opportunities, and enhance the quality of life for residents through the creation of a larger tax base.

Mayor Spesia conveyed this grant representing the continuation of a can-do attitude the Village Board has continued to bring to economic development. “We are proud of the private/public partnerships in which we have engaged. The Village Board works hard to partner with its local landowners, developers, and local non-profits in order to build a solution in which all of the partners who are willing to contribute can succeed within Coal City.”

The Grundy Economic Development Council was happy to partner with the village to help secure the funding. In the recent Advancing Grundy Plan, site readiness is a priority.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

“The Site Readiness Grant is a game-changer for Coal City,” said Ethan Scrogham, a current employee of the GEDC that began as a summer intern through the Grundy County Internship Program. “This funding allows us to prepare a key site for future development, ensuring the site meets the needs of prospective businesses. It’s about creating opportunities for growth and making Coal City an attractive destination for investment.”

As the project moves forward, Coal City and GEDC will continue to work closely to ensure the effective use of the grant funding and attract businesses that align with the village’s long-term vision for economic prosperity.

Click here to view the Regional Site Readiness Grant press release from Gov. Pritzker.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.