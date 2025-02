Video Gaming Report for Dwight – December 2024

Net Terminal Income for Video Gaming Terminals in Dwight dropped over 9% from November 2024 to December 2024.

NTI (Net Terminal Income) for November 2024 was $256,757 and in December it dipped down to $232,587, a decrease of 9.4%. NTI in December 2023 was $221,332.

The Village of Dwight’s share of the income also fell by 9.4%, going from $13,215 in 2024 November and $11,971 in December.

Dwight’s establishments saw a decline of $7,767 for the month, $82,512 down to $74,745.