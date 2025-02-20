February 2025 News Release

Motion to approve the Consent Agenda

Motion to approve Dos Fuentes Venue Hall as the venue for the 2025 Tri-Point High School Prom

Motion to approve and adopt Press Legal Update Issue 117 as presented for 2nd Reading

Motion to approve a 5-year lease on 3, 31 passenger school buses from Midwest Transit at a cost of $22, 373 yearly/bus

Motion to employ Andrea Shroba as high school Biology teacher for the 25-26 school year

Motion to employ Nathan Wise as a Physical Education teacher for the 25-26 school year

Motion to employ Dan Andrews as a junior high track coach for the 2025 season

Motion to approve the reassignment of Samantha Dehning to JH and HS Band and Choir Instructor beginning in the 25-26 school year

Next Board Meeting March 20, 2024 in Board Room, Kempton