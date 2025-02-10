Thomas Edward Dwyer died at 8:29 p.m. on February 7, 2025 at Evenglow Healthcare Center in Pontiac. He was 95 years old. Born north of Odell, Illinois on February 24, 1929 to Thomas and Ethel (Lynch) Dwyer, Tom was a life-long farmer in the Odell area and a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. He excelled at finding ways to fix anything, be it on the farm or elsewhere. Besides his family, his greatest love was playing cards, especially euchre.

Waiting for Tom in heaven are his wonderful wife Mary, his parents, and a son-in-law, Steve Breitenbach.

He is survived by his loving sister Julia Dwyer, St Charles, IL; as well as his children, Anne (the late Steve) Breitenbach, Hartford, WI; Cathy (Steve) Medearis, Geneva, IL; and Michael (Donna) Dwyer, Odell, IL.

He has six grandchildren who adored him; Luke (Kate Schindler) Breitenbach, Bob Breitenbach, Christoper (Donalyn) Medearis, Lisa Medearis, Grace (Nils) Niemeier, Daniel Dwyer; as well as a great granddaughter, Mikaela Medearis.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 14th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Odell.

The family suggests memorials to St. Paul Church or St. Paul School, both in Odell; OSF Peace Meal; OSF Hospice; Evenglow Tjardes Health Center in Pontiac; or Fairview Haven in Fairbury.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac is handling the arrangements.