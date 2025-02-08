ROPP WAS PIVOTAL FIGURE IN ISU AGRICULTURE

By Tom Emery

Each day, thousands of motorists on Interstate 55 pass the Illinois State University farm, near Lexington. It’s a testament to the importance of agriculture at ISU.

On campus, the Ropp Agriculture Building has been home to the department since 1982.The building is named for Clarence R. Ropp, a longtime supporter of Illinois State, particularly the agricultural department.

A dairy and grain farmer in McLean County for 55 years, Ropp was instrumental in the accreditation of the university’s agricultural education program in 1962.

Ropp’s work ethic, and commitment to agriculture, knew no limits. On the day of the dedication, he planted soybeans until 4:30 p.m.

The president of the board of regents aptly described Ropp as “a man who knew the soil.” One ISU ag faculty member called Ropp “a man with integrity, fair-mindedness, honesty, high standards, and a thirst for knowledge.”







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Born in Dry Grove Township, west of Normal, on Oct. 1, 1907, Ropp graduated from University High School, then attended Illinois State. He went on to become a pillar of the Bloomington-Normal community.

A past president of the Normal Rotary Club and a district governor, he also held the presidency of the McLean County Farm Bureau, the McLean County Fair Board, the Northern Illinois Breeding Co-Op, and the United Way.

In addition, Ropp sat on the boards of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, the McLean County Milk Producers Association, the local Unit 5 school board, and the McLean County Easter Seals Society.

With his wife, Mabel, whom he married in 1929, he hosted visitors from 34 countries, including many visiting Rotarians and agribusiness workers.

Not surprisingly, the Ropp family was a statewide force in 4-H, serving as a leader for forty years. He attended the national 4-H camp in 1927, and was one of the first five national 4-H Alumni recipients. Thirteen different members of the Ropp family served as 4-H club leaders in McLean or Livingston counties.

In 2003, the Ropp family was honored at the Illinois State Fair with the Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award. Clarence was known to begin each meeting by asking, “How do we win?,” and club members would reply, “Without boasting!” He would then ask “How do we lose?,” and the answer would be “without whining.”

Through it all, Clarence Ropp never lost his devotion to Illinois State. From 1953-63, he was a resident member of the Teachers College Board, considered a forerunner to the Board of Regents (and, in turn, to today’s Board of Trustees). Ropp was also a board member, and past president, of the Illinois State University Foundation.

He was a familiar face to countless Illinois State students and friends. In November 1934, he joined members of the ISU agriculture department as part of “The Normal University Farm Hour” show on WJBC radio.

In addition, Ropp delivered the invocation at multiple Illinois State functions, including the dedication of the Centennial Building for Fine Arts on Nov. 19, 1959. In his role on the Teachers College Board, Ropp even influenced the naming of the building, believing it should be named “Centennial” than for a single individual. However, Ropp recommended that the theater should be named for the first head of the ISU music department, the legendary Frank W. Westhoff.

In December 1957, Ropp explained the meanings of the contents of a time capsule that was removed from the cornerstone of Old Main. The capsule, which was laid with the cornerstone on Sept. 29, 1857, included a Bible, school laws for that year, a list of contributors to the founding of the university, newspapers, and the architect’s plans for Old Main.

Ropp nearly had a different building named for him on campus. In 1967, the university discussed plans for a new dorm at the corner of Locust and School streets that was to be named for Ropp. Some sources indicate the university also planned to make the proposed building a sort of combination dormitory and hotel. However, the plans were rejected in March 1968.







Fourteen years later, his name was given to the agriculture building, which was a bargain in any era; the cost of the state-of-the-art building was a mere $1.68 million. True to the work ethic of its namesake, the building was also completed three months ahead of schedule, and had been in use for two months before its dedication.

Today, the Clarence and Mabel Ropp Scholarship Fund at Illinois State is awarded to a community college graduate, with preference to those from a background in farming, particularly in FFA or 4-H.

For all of his contributions to Illinois State, Clarence Ropp, who died on Dec. 18, 1985, was still a farmer at heart. At the dedication of the building named in his honor, he smiled and told the crowd, “This place’d hold a lot of hay.”

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.







