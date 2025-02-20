Governor Pritzker’s proposed fiscal year 2026 budget includes a $500 million allocation for an expanded Site Readiness Program, with $300 million earmarked for demolition and site remediation under the “Surplus to Success” initiative. This program aims to repurpose long-closed state-owned properties for economic development.

Among the identified sites for demolition and remediation is the 160-acre, 42-building Dwight Correctional Center. The goal is to clear deteriorating structures and prepare the land for redevelopment in partnership with local communities. The initiative aligns with the Governor’s Five-Year Economic Growth Plan to create shovel-ready sites for businesses and residential development.

Excerpt of the budget: