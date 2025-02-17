Terry Eugene Norgaard, 75, of Pontiac, Illinois died Friday, February 14, 2025. He was born September 30, 1949 in Fairbury, Illinois to Delmar and Jeanie (nee Bailey) Norgaard.

He attended Saunemin Grade School, graduated at Oregon Grade School and Dwight High School. He graduated at Winston Churchill College.

Terry joined the National Guard in 1969, where he served for 8 years.

He married Mary Jo Erickson on October 3, 1970 in Odell, Illinois, who survives.

He served 25 years as an Illinois Corrections Officer. He worked at Pontiac Correctional Center as a Lieutenant for about 23 years and then transferred to Dwight Correctional Center as a Captain. Following his retirement from the prison systems at 49 years of age, he worked as a security guard for a few years.

Terry served as a Commander for Pontiac American Legion and AMVETS Post 115. He also trained for Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of Pontiac Sportsman’s Club, a lifetime member of Guns Save Life and Chief City Shooters.

In his free time, Terry enjoyed watching Nascar, wrestling matches, boating and camping. Terry, an avid marksman, enjoyed spending time with his son at the shooting range.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jo (nee Erickson), son Jeffrey (Sheina), dear sister Sonia (Grant) Oppenhuis, dear Aunt Doris Carter, grandkids Gracelynn, Dalton, Hannah and Lucia, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Teresa Jo, and his parents, Delmar and Jeanie Norgaard.

A visitation will be held on February 21, 2025 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, IL. A private funeral will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMVETS Post 115 and Central States Threshermen’s Reunion in Terry’s memory.