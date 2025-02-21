Patrick was a devoted father and grandfather who cherished time spent with his loved ones. He is survived by his children: Kathleen Phelan of Lubbock, Texas; Molly (Robert) Pryor of Carol Stream; Jennifer Davidowski of Yorkville; and Colin (Lauren) Phelan of Saco, Maine. His legacy continues through his 12 beloved grandchildren: Savannah and Chloe Glasscock; Jordan Callahan, Jaymie Callahan, Noah Callahan, Jesse Callahan, Jason Callahan; Samantha Davidowski; John (Jennifer) Pryor; Jackie (Jared) Bozich; Connor Phelan; and Patrick Shea Phelan, his newest grandson. And His 6 great grandchildren; Sophia, Charlotte, Layla, Mia, Jude and Azalea. He is also survived by his siblings: Maureen (Arnie) Obritsch of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Tom (Dolly) Phelan of Nashville, Tennessee. Nephews; Danny and Marty Folkerts. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory Vincent Phelan and Cecelia (McCarthy) Phelan, as well as his brother Michael Phelan. He was the oldest of all his cousins in the Ransom, Kinsman and Streator area.A man of deep faith, Patrick was a lifelong Catholic who found strength and guidance in his beliefs. He was an avid sports fan who took great joy in cheering for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and had an unwavering passion for Notre Dame football. In his younger years, he played softball and remained active outdoors throughout his life. Whether working around the yard or lending a helping hand to neighbors in need, Patrick found fulfillment in simple acts of kindness. One of his favorite places to visit was Jerry’s Tap in Ransom, Illinois reconnecting with old friends.His dedication to service extended beyond his home as he actively participated helping the local Boy Scouts in Dwight, Illinois enjoying time with his son Colin who was a Boy Scout growing up. He also had a love for farming and enjoyed being outside whenever possible. Above all else, Patrick adored his grandchildren and always found ways to bring laughter into their lives.