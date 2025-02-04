Lorna June Bloxam, 95, of Dwight, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Arc of Dwight.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Monday, February 10, 2025, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 W, Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight, IL.

Lorna was born on June 19, 1929, in Dwight, IL. The daughter of Robert G. and Violet M. (Johnston) Matzen.

Lorna is survived by her two daughters, Cindy (Frank) Tomac of Dwight, IL. and Cathy (Mike) Daniels of Dwight, IL.; her three grandchildren, Erin (Pam O’Connor) Daniels of Prospect Heights, IL., Jennifer (Rick) Behrman of Deer Park, IL, and Sean Tomac of Dwight, IL; her two great grandsons, Ryan and Shane O’Connor; brother, Robert (Shirley) Matzen and a son-in-law, Doug Abry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Glen Edward Bloxam, and her daughter, Candy Abry.

Lorna loved watching her grandchildren participate in their sporting events and other activities. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her friends. She always looked forward to her annual fishing trip to Minnesota and taking long walks with her dogs.

Memorial donations in Lorna’s name may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 North 1358 E 1358 North Road, Pontiac, IL 61764.

