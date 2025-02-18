Laura Lee McConnell, 86, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the Arc of Dwight in Dwight, Illinois.

A graveside service will be held later this spring at McDowell Cemetery in Dwight, Illinois. Dates and time will be announced. Hager Memorial Home, Pontiac, entrusted with the arrangements.

Laura was born on January 31, 1938, in Dwight, Illinois. The daughter of Harold Ogg and Thelma (Kenner) Frith. She was united in Marriage to Donald James McConnell on October 26, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Dwight.

Laura is survived by her loving husband, Donald J. McConnell of Dwight, IL., her children, Michael (Lori) McConnell of Dwight, IL. and Deena McConnell. Of College Station, TX. Her three grandchildren, Mark (Riley) Wallace, Katie (Tim) Buchanon and Danny (Allie) McConnell and her great grandson, Jasper McConnell. Her two brothers, Art (Mary) Ogg of Atlanta, GA., and Reg (Lore) Ogg of Channahon, Il.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant granddaughter, Jessi and her brother Harold Ogg.

Laura was a member of the Dwight Congregational Church.

She started working at Fox Center as a secretary in 1970 and she retired in 2000 as the business administrator. She was very dedicated to her job and made many friends during her career. In the early years she worked for Jack and China Oughton as their family nanny. There she met her best friend forever, Susan Gallagher of Glasgow, Scotland. Their friendship spanned over 60 years across the pond. The two hens together got into many shenanigans! In the early 70’s she was very involved with the women’s rights movement once taking her daughter to Chicago demonstrating wearing a hat with many buttons on it. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, always teaching them the importance of reading a book! And she was always the master of her great “adventure.” She loved reminiscing about the 50’s and of her high school years, once being named home coming queen at Good Farm Township High School. She was truly generous soul to anyone in need. We would like to thank Arc of Dwight and Lighways Hospice of Joliet for taking such good care of our wife, mother and grandmother.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Laura’s name may be made to the Dwight Historical Society, 119 West Main St., Dwight, Il. 60420, (815) 584-2107.