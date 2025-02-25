Joyce Christiansen, 94, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2025, at the Arc of Dwight, in Dwight, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 326 W. Chippewa St. Dwight, Il. 60420. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. also at the church. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Dwight, Illinois.

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Joyce was born on April 25, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Harold A. Matteson and Mabel E. (Roberts) Matteson. She was united in marriage to Gerald K. Christiansen on May 27, 1950, in Morris, Illinois.

Joyce is survived by her two daughters: Janice Lauritzen and Karen (William) Zook; her four grandchildren: Matthew (Michelle Anderson) Lauritzen, Sara (Mark) Senger, Chris (Nichole) Zook and Amanda (Landon) Richmond. Her great grandchildren: Michael Lauritzen, Kinley and Annika Zook, and Declyn Richmond; and her brother, Robert “Bob” Matteson and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Gerald K. Christiansen, her son-in-law Keith A. Lauritzen, her sister-in-law, Loretta Matteson, and her brother, Wayne Matteson.

She enjoyed many fishing trips to Chetek, WI and traveling with family and friends. She especially enjoyed following her grandchildren’s school activities.

Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to St. Peter’s Memorial Fund, 326 W. Chippewa St. Dwight, Il. 60420. or the Dwight Historical Society,119 W Main St, Dwight, IL 60420.

The family thanks the Arc in Dwight for the care that was shown to her.

