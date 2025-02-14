Dale Paul Ferrari, 80, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2025.

Born on November 12, 1944, Dale was the son of Joseph and Marjorie (Knowles) Ferrari of South Wilmington. He graduated from Gardner/South Wilmington High School and was employed by Peabody Coal Company in Braceville as a heavy equipment operator. When the company moved, he transitioned to Dresden Nuclear Plant in Morris, where he worked as a radiation technician until his retirement. Even after retiring, Dale continued to stay active, working in his son’s family business alongside the people he enjoyed most.

Dale was a husband, father, and a devoted loving grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his everything. Dale would do anything for those he loved. His family and friends will forever hold his memory in their hearts.

Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie (Gagliardo) Ferrari, and their sons, Paul (Missy) Ferrari and Alan (Cassie) Ferrari. He was a proud grandfather to Alycia (Dylan) Moore, Matthew Ferrari, Lili Ferrari, Alec (Skylar) Ferrari, and Shaelee Ferrari. His legacy continues through his great-grandchildren: Isabella Ferrari, McKynlee Ferrari, Mason Moore, Dylaney Moore, and Rylan Moore.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2025 from 12:00 noon until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL 60416 with Deacon Bill Dunn officiating. A “Celebration of Life “will follow the funeral service at 3:00 pm at Aly Anne’s, 122 East Main Street, Dwight, IL 60420. All family and friends are invited.

Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood at a later date.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com

Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.