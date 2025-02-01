The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday January 28. Below are key items from the meeting:
Under new business these were approved:
-
- Motion to accept the resignation of full-time employment to part-time employment of Cassandra Walsh effective January 25, 2025
- Motion to approve Traffic Regulation Agreement with Dwight School Districts 230 & 232
- Motion to approve the hiring of 2 part-time EMS Applicants
- Motion to apply for funding with the EPA Lead Service Line Replacement loan program
-
Motion to approve Administrator Livingston to start the process of the Business Development District
-
Motion to not reopen Stevenson Pool
Ordinance 1539 will extend sewer debt fee until March 31, 2028
SECTION ONE: Appendix B, Sewer Rate Schedule, Letter H, Debt Service Fee; of the Municipal Code, Village of Dwight is amended to read:
Revise $7.25 to $5.08
Revise March 31, 2025, to March 31, 2028
Will read as follows:
H. Debt Service Fee: The Village of Dwight wishes to utilize low interest loan funds available through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade the existing Waste Water Treatment System of the Village. A fee of $5.08 per one (1) month is imposed on all residential units, effective April 1, 2008, through March 31, 2028.
Ordinance 1540 will add infrastructure fee until March 31, 2028
SECTION ONE: Amend Appendix A, Water Rate Schedule of the Municipal Code, Village of Dwight to add the following:
F. Infrastructure Fee: A fee of $2.17 per one (1) month is imposed on all residential units, effective April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2028.
SECTION TWO: This Ordinance shall be in full effect April 1, 2025.
Resolution 2025-01
The Village of Dwight will sponsor the fireworks for the 4th of July Celebration up to the amount of $15,500, including reimbursement to parties which have paid for said celebration as based upon this resolution.