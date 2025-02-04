Feb 3

The Lady Mavericks played at Marseilles & both teams came out victorious. 7th grade won in 3 matches 20-25, 25-20 & 25-9. Leading Scorers include…



Collet: 23 Service Points, 11 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs & 6 assist. Bryant: 8 service points, 4 aces, 9 amazing digs, 1 kill & 1 assist. Kruger: 7 service points, 2 aces, 3 digs, & had a great night at the net with 7 kills & 1 block. D’Amico: 7 service points, 1 aces, 3 digs. Hunt: 4 service points, 4 digs. Prohaska: 3 service points, 1 kill, 3 assist. Wilkinson: 1 service point, 1 dig, 1 massive block. Cole: 2 digs. Simmons: 1 dig. They remain undefeated 8-0. 8th Grade Lady Mavericks also won in 3 matches 18-25, 25-10 & 25-21. Girls battled hard & their serving improved! Leading Scorers include… Weber: 17 service points, 9 aces, 4 digs, 7 assist. Pichardo: 8 service points, 4 aces, 4 digs. Lissy: 8 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 big block. Phillips: 8 service points, 2 aces. Paputsa: 6 service points. Pfeifer: 6 service points, 2 kills, 5 digs. Slattery: 4 digs, 1 kill. Both: 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assist. Humphrey: Chipped in with 1 service point. This leaves their overall record 4-4.

Jan 30

The Lady Mavericks played some intense games against Morris Grade School!

7th grade defeated MGS 25-14 & 25-6. They did a phenomenal serving job, and amazing runs!!

Leading Scorers include…

Kruger: Had a great night having 17 service points, 7 aces, 5 kills.

Bryant: 13 service points, 6 aces.

Prohaska: 7 service points, 3 aces.

Collet: 6 service points, 2 aces, 5 assist.

D’Amico: Chipped in with a serve.

Hunt: 1 kill & 1 big block!

This leaves 7th grades record 7-0

8th grade Lady Mavericks played 3 close matches but coming just short! Match scores were 16-25, 25-22 & 22-25. They played aggressive & worked hard defensively.

Leading Scorers include…

Lissy: 16 service points, 7 aces, 5 digs & 3 blocks.

Collet: 7 service points, 2 assist.

Armstrom: 6 service points.

Pfeifer: 5 service points, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 3 assist.

Paputsa & Phillips each with 4 service points.

Weber & Slattery each with 4 digs.

Humphrey: 1 service point & 1 dig.

This leaves 8th grades record 4-3.

Tough schedule next week!

Jan 28

The Lady Mavericks played another conference match against the Dwight Redbirds last night.

7th grade defeated the Redbirds in 2 matches 25-6 & 25-12. Bringing their overall record to 6-0. Leading Scorers include…. Collet: 15 Service points, 10 aces, 1 kill, 6 assist. Kruger: 12 service points, 9 aces, 2 kills. Wilkinson: 6 service points, 4 aces, 3 kills. Prohaska: 4 service points, 1 ace. Bryant: 4 kills & a dig. Hunt: 4 service pints, 3 aces. D’Amico: Chipped in with a serve. 8th grade Lady Mavericks lost in 2 tough matches. 25-12 & 26-24. Bringing their overall record to 3-3. Leading Scorers include… Weber: 6 Service points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Pfeifer: 6 Service points, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist. Collet: 5 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills. Both: 5 service points, 4 aces. Humphrey: 4 service points, 3 digs & 3 kills.

Jan 16

The Lady Mavericks played their second conference game against Saratoga Hawks last night. They were our great competition yet & I’m so proud of the outcomes!

The 7th grade won in 2 intense matches 25-22 & 25-22. Leader Scorers include…

Collet: 10 serves, 3 aces, 4 assist, 1 dig & 1 kill

Prohaska: Had a great serving night with 7 serves, 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 dig.

Kruger: 6 serves, 3 digs, 2 kills.

Bryant: 6 serves, 2 aces, 4 big digs.

Wilkinson: Had a good night at the net with 2 kills & 1 dig.

D’Amico: chipped in with 3 service points.

Hunt: with a big block.

The 8th grade lost to the Undefeated Hawks in 2 tough matches. 25-16 & 25-12. The girls did extremely well for playing one of our strongest competitors this season. We had a great number of rallies & some great digs on defense.

Leading Scorers include…

Weber: 12 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill & a phenomenal 5 digs.

Collet: 7 service points, 2 kills, 2 digs, & 2 huge blocks.

Humphrey: 4 service points, & a big run of 7 digs.

Lissy: 3 service points, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block.

Slattery: Contributed with a dig.

Overall- 7th grade record 5-0.

8th grade record 3-2.

Jan 15

The Lady Mavericks took on Streator Woodland last night. Both teams got another win to add to their record.

7th won in 2 matches: 25-7 and 25-22. All our players contributed nicely and battled hard.

Leading scorers include…

Collet: 19 serves, 14 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist.

Hunt: 4 service points.

Bryant: 2 Service points, 1 dig.

Kruger & Prohaska each had a serving point.

There record is now 4-0

8th grade won in 3 matches: 25-15, 23-25 & 15-8.

The girls communicated well & showed great teamwork amongst the matches.

Leader Scorers include…

Weber: 15 service points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 2 assist.

Lissy: 13 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig, 3 huge blocks.

Humphrey: 12 service points, 4 aces, 1 dig.

Slattery: 3 service points, 2 aces.

Pichardo had a fantastic digging night!

Record is now 3-1

Jan 14

Lady Mavericks played their first conference game on Jan. 14th against the GSWB Tigers. Both teams had great defense & fought hard at the net.

7th grade came out victorious in 2 matches. 25-11 and 25-19. Girls had great runs with their serves and maintained awesome energy!

8th great played 2 tough matches and came out just short!! Match scores were 13-25 and 24-26. Very proud of the girls for adapting to a more competitive team, we kept a great pace & became for assertive towards wanting the ball!

Jan 9

The Lady Mavericks had 2 fantastic wins against Serena tonight. Making their record 2-0.

7th grade won in 3 tough matches 25-23, 22-23, 25-19.

8th grade came out victorious in 2 powerful matches. 25-10 & 25-6.

Lady Mavericks are back at it Tuesday the 14th with their first home game of the season against Gardner.

Jan 8

On 1/8/25 the MVK Lady Mavericks took on their first game at Ransom and came out Victorious with 3 huge wins from the 6th, 7th & 8th grade teams.

8th grade won in 3 tough matches 25-23, 25-17 @ 25-11.

7th grade won is 2 quick sets. 25-9 & 25-13.

6th grade battled hard and won in 3 sets 25-23, 25-15 & 25-9.

Girls are playing hard & having fun. Huge competitors coming up within the next few weeks!