Feb 3

The Lady Mavericks played at Marseilles & both teams came out victorious. 7th grade won in 3 matches 20-25, 25-20 & 25-9. Leading Scorers include…


Collet: 23 Service Points, 11 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs & 6 assist.
Bryant: 8 service points, 4 aces, 9 amazing digs, 1 kill & 1 assist.
Kruger: 7 service points, 2 aces, 3 digs, & had a great night at the net with 7 kills & 1 block.
D’Amico: 7 service points, 1 aces, 3 digs.
Hunt: 4 service points, 4 digs.
Prohaska: 3 service points, 1 kill, 3 assist.
Wilkinson: 1 service point, 1 dig, 1 massive block.
Cole: 2 digs.
Simmons: 1 dig.
They remain undefeated 8-0.
8th Grade Lady Mavericks also won in 3 matches 18-25, 25-10 & 25-21. Girls battled hard & their serving improved! Leading Scorers include…
Weber: 17 service points, 9 aces, 4 digs, 7 assist.
Pichardo: 8 service points, 4 aces, 4 digs.
Lissy: 8 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 big block.
Phillips: 8 service points, 2 aces.
Paputsa: 6 service points.
Pfeifer: 6 service points, 2 kills, 5 digs.
Slattery: 4 digs, 1 kill.
Both: 3 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assist.
Humphrey: Chipped in with 1 service point.
This leaves their overall record 4-4.

Jan 30

The Lady Mavericks played some intense games against Morris Grade School!

7th grade defeated MGS 25-14 & 25-6. They did a phenomenal serving job, and amazing runs!!
Leading Scorers include…
Kruger: Had a great night having 17 service points, 7 aces, 5 kills.
Bryant: 13 service points, 6 aces.
Prohaska: 7 service points, 3 aces.
Collet: 6 service points, 2 aces, 5 assist.
D’Amico: Chipped in with a serve.
Hunt: 1 kill & 1 big block!
This leaves 7th grades record 7-0
8th grade Lady Mavericks played 3 close matches but coming just short! Match scores were 16-25, 25-22 & 22-25. They played aggressive & worked hard defensively.
Leading Scorers include…
Lissy: 16 service points, 7 aces, 5 digs & 3 blocks.
Collet: 7 service points, 2 assist.
Armstrom: 6 service points.
Pfeifer: 5 service points, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 3 assist.
Paputsa & Phillips each with 4 service points.
Weber & Slattery each with 4 digs.
Humphrey: 1 service point & 1 dig.
This leaves 8th grades record 4-3.
Tough schedule next week!

 

Jan 28

The Lady Mavericks played another conference match against the Dwight Redbirds last night.

7th grade defeated the Redbirds in 2 matches 25-6 & 25-12. Bringing their overall record to 6-0.
Leading Scorers include….
Collet: 15 Service points, 10 aces, 1 kill, 6 assist.
Kruger: 12 service points, 9 aces, 2 kills.
Wilkinson: 6 service points, 4 aces, 3 kills.
Prohaska: 4 service points, 1 ace.
Bryant: 4 kills & a dig.
Hunt: 4 service pints, 3 aces.
D’Amico: Chipped in with a serve.
8th grade Lady Mavericks lost in 2 tough matches. 25-12 & 26-24. Bringing their overall record to 3-3.
Leading Scorers include…
Weber: 6 Service points, 2 aces, 2 kills.
Pfeifer: 6 Service points, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist.
Collet: 5 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills.
Both: 5 service points, 4 aces.
Humphrey: 4 service points, 3 digs & 3 kills.

Jan 16

The Lady Mavericks played their second conference game against Saratoga Hawks last night. They were our great competition yet & I’m so proud of the outcomes!

The 7th grade won in 2 intense matches 25-22 & 25-22. Leader Scorers include…
Collet: 10 serves, 3 aces, 4 assist, 1 dig & 1 kill
Prohaska: Had a great serving night with 7 serves, 1 ace, 2 assists, 1 dig.
Kruger: 6 serves, 3 digs, 2 kills.
Bryant: 6 serves, 2 aces, 4 big digs.
Wilkinson: Had a good night at the net with 2 kills & 1 dig.
D’Amico: chipped in with 3 service points.
Hunt: with a big block.
The 8th grade lost to the Undefeated Hawks in 2 tough matches. 25-16 & 25-12. The girls did extremely well for playing one of our strongest competitors this season. We had a great number of rallies & some great digs on defense.
Leading Scorers include…
Weber: 12 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill & a phenomenal 5 digs.
Collet: 7 service points, 2 kills, 2 digs, & 2 huge blocks.
Humphrey: 4 service points, & a big run of 7 digs.
Lissy: 3 service points, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block.
Slattery: Contributed with a dig.
Overall- 7th grade record 5-0.
               8th grade record 3-2.

 

Jan 15

The Lady Mavericks took on Streator Woodland last night. Both teams got another win to add to their record.

7th won in 2 matches: 25-7 and 25-22. All our players contributed nicely and battled hard.
Leading scorers include…
Collet: 19 serves, 14 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist.
Hunt: 4 service points.
Bryant: 2 Service points, 1 dig.
Kruger & Prohaska each had a serving point.
There record is now 4-0
8th grade won in 3 matches: 25-15, 23-25 & 15-8.
The girls communicated well & showed great teamwork amongst the matches.
Leader Scorers include…
Weber: 15 service points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 2 assist.
Lissy: 13 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig, 3 huge blocks.
Humphrey: 12 service points, 4 aces, 1 dig.
Slattery: 3 service points, 2 aces.
Pichardo had a fantastic digging night!
Record is now 3-1

 

Jan 14

Lady Mavericks played their first conference game on Jan. 14th against the GSWB Tigers. Both teams had great defense & fought hard at the net.

7th grade came out victorious in 2 matches. 25-11 and 25-19. Girls had great runs with their serves and maintained awesome energy!
8th great played 2 tough matches and came out just short!! Match scores were 13-25 and 24-26. Very proud of the girls for adapting to a more competitive team, we kept a great pace & became for assertive towards wanting the ball!

Jan 9

The Lady Mavericks had 2 fantastic wins against Serena tonight. Making their record 2-0.

7th grade won in 3 tough matches 25-23, 22-23, 25-19.
8th grade came out victorious in 2 powerful matches. 25-10 & 25-6.
Lady Mavericks are back at it Tuesday the 14th with their first home game of the season against Gardner.

Jan 8

On 1/8/25 the MVK Lady Mavericks took on their first game at Ransom and came out Victorious with 3 huge wins from the 6th, 7th & 8th grade teams.

8th grade won in 3 tough matches 25-23, 25-17 @ 25-11.
7th grade won is 2 quick sets. 25-9 & 25-13.
6th grade battled hard and won in 3 sets 25-23, 25-15 & 25-9.
Girls are playing hard & having fun. Huge competitors coming up within the next few weeks!
