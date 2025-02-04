Feb 3
The Lady Mavericks played at Marseilles & both teams came out victorious. 7th grade won in 3 matches 20-25, 25-20 & 25-9. Leading Scorers include…
Jan 30
The Lady Mavericks played some intense games against Morris Grade School!
Jan 28
The Lady Mavericks played another conference match against the Dwight Redbirds last night.
Jan 16
The Lady Mavericks played their second conference game against Saratoga Hawks last night. They were our great competition yet & I’m so proud of the outcomes!
Jan 15
The Lady Mavericks took on Streator Woodland last night. Both teams got another win to add to their record.
Jan 14
Lady Mavericks played their first conference game on Jan. 14th against the GSWB Tigers. Both teams had great defense & fought hard at the net.
Jan 9
The Lady Mavericks had 2 fantastic wins against Serena tonight. Making their record 2-0.
Jan 8
On 1/8/25 the MVK Lady Mavericks took on their first game at Ransom and came out Victorious with 3 huge wins from the 6th, 7th & 8th grade teams.