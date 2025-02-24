Morris Hospital Names New Chief Medical Officer

February 24, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Dr. Anthony Leazzo has joined Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers as Chief Medical Officer. In this senior leadership position, Dr. Leazzo serves as liaison between the medical staff and hospital leadership and board of directors in order to ensure long-term collaborations and relationships, compliance with accreditation and regulatory standards, and high quality patient care.

Dr. Leazzo has served in multiple physician leadership roles throughout his career, most recently as Medical Director for Northwestern Medicine Physician Network and Chairman of the Family Medicine Department in Geneva, Illinois. He also served as Clinic Medical Director at Concentra in Bloomingdale. Along with his medical executive positions, he has 20 years’ experience as a practicing family medicine and sports medicine physician in the western suburbs.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Leazzo on our senior leadership team,” said Tom Dohm, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “He brings exceptional experience that will help lead Morris Hospital into the future, along with a strong, calming presence and great ability to relate to others. Most importantly, he has a genuine desire to make a positive impact for the patients and communities served by Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers.”

A graduate of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Leazzo completed a family medicine residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and a fellowship in sports medicine at Michigan State University in East Lansing. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Arizona Eller Management School and is currently completing a Master of Applied Science in Population Health Management from Johns Hopkins University. He also served as a Lieutenant Commander and General Medical Officer in the United States Navy from 1999-2002.

Serving patients from 28 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.