Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala Nets $120,000 for Cardiology Services

February 21, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Over the past 55 years, the community has demonstrated steadfast support for Morris Hospital through participation in the Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala. The 55th Anniversary Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala held on February 8 at Jennifer’s Garden was no exception, with net proceeds from the event exceeding $120,000.

The money raised will be used to support cardiac programs and equipment at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, including diagnostic testing and advanced treatment in the cath lab, cardiac rehabilitation to assure patients stay on the road to recovery, and the Rhythm of Our Youth screening program that takes place at area high schools to detect undiagnosed heart abnormalities.

“It is truly exceptional that we are able to raise over $120,000 in net proceeds at a treasured community event that has been going strong for 55 years,” said Hannah Wehrle, Morris Hospital Auxiliary & Foundation Officer. “100% of that dollar amount will go toward providing lifesaving cardiac care services for our community.”

In addition to the approximate 300 community members who attended the 55th Anniversary Auxiliary Gala, Wehrle said the cause was supported by many others through outright donations or through participation in the online silent auction.

Sponsorships are also critical to the success of the Gala with this year’s sponsors including the Morris Hospital Medical Staff as the Presenting sponsor; Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care and Old National Bank as Diamond sponsors; Block Electric, Century 21 Coleman-Hornsby, Dr. Suzan Cheng, D’Arcy Chevrolet, Grundy Bank, Narvick Brothers, and SheppardMullin as Gold sponsors; and Ascension Saint Joseph, Tom and Jill Dohm, City of Morris, Dr. Ian Best and Dr. Leticia Setrini-Best, EPIC Group, Integrity Anesthesia Solutions, Everett and Shantel Leasure, Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Kelly Van Fleet, and the Morris Hospital YMCA as Table sponsors.

“The community should never underestimate the importance of their investment in Morris Hospital,” said Wehrle. “We are providing services and programs that other hospitals don’t provide because of our community donor support. Our community wants Morris Hospital to be successful. They want services and programs available locally so they don’t have to travel 40-50 miles. It’s a beautiful reminder of how invested the community is in this truly remarkable place that we call Morris Hospital.”

The 56th Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala is scheduled for February 14, 2026.